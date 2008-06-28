Paris brings love Benji along to join the family at LA art exhibition

28 JUNE 2008

There was an important addition to the Hilton family this week when mum and dad Rick and Kathy hosted the swanky opening of a new Los Angeles photography exhibition.



As well as their two beautiful daughters, fashion designer Nicky and reality TV star Paris, the couple counted Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden among their number.



Sporting a freshly shaved head, Paris's beau of four months seemed to be quite at home with the family, out in force for the exhibition curated by the two blonde sisters.



Paris's parents have previously spoken out about the 29-year-old musician. "We love him like family already," declared Rick, while his wife added: "I really think she's genuinely in love for the first time".



And it seems the happy pair are still making sweet music together. As well as already writing a song about his girlfriend, Benji is now helping her work on the theme tune to her new reality show, My New BFF.



"He's helping me write the lyrics for the song and then I'll sing it too," revealed 27-year-old.