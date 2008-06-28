More used to seeing Wimbledon from on Centre Court rather than the royal box, Tim discusses events with Martina Navratilova, who won a staggering 20 titles in total at championships
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Firm tennis fans Terry Wogan and Jennifer Saunders share a joke
Photo: © Getty Images
28 JUNE 2008
Enjoying his first Wimbledon since he retired, former British number one Tim Henman was not stuck for company as he took in the action on Centre Court on Saturday.
Sitting in the royal box, the BBC commentator was joined by a host of famous faces. It has become a tradition that on "Sporting Saturday", the prestigious seats are filled with sporting heroes as well as past Wimbledon icons.
Consequently, Tim, who took his pretty wife Lucy to the event, could be found sharing a joke with nine-times champion Martina Navratilova.
Not far away, Olympic legends Sir Steve Redgrave and Sir Matthew Pinsent sat side-by-side to watch some thrilling matches, which included British hopeful Andy Murray taking on German Tommy Haas. Fellow Olympians Lord Coe, Dame Kelly Holmes and Dense Lewis were also taking a keen interest.
And while they're not known for their sporting prowess, entertainers Terry Wogan and Jennifer Saunders – both keen tennis fans – joined the group.