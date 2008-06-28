Tim joins the heroes enjoying Wimbledon from the royal box

28 JUNE 2008

Enjoying his first Wimbledon since he retired, former British number one Tim Henman was not stuck for company as he took in the action on Centre Court on Saturday.



Sitting in the royal box, the BBC commentator was joined by a host of famous faces. It has become a tradition that on "Sporting Saturday", the prestigious seats are filled with sporting heroes as well as past Wimbledon icons.



Consequently, Tim, who took his pretty wife Lucy to the event, could be found sharing a joke with nine-times champion Martina Navratilova.



Not far away, Olympic legends Sir Steve Redgrave and Sir Matthew Pinsent sat side-by-side to watch some thrilling matches, which included British hopeful Andy Murray taking on German Tommy Haas. Fellow Olympians Lord Coe, Dame Kelly Holmes and Dense Lewis were also taking a keen interest.



And while they're not known for their sporting prowess, entertainers Terry Wogan and Jennifer Saunders – both keen tennis fans – joined the group.