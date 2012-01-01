Talk of divorce is 'rubbish' says Madonna's mother-in-law

29 JUNE 2008

Guy Ritchie's mum, Lady Amber Leighton, has denied reports that her son's marriage is in crisis and that his pop star wife Madonna is seeking a divorce.



"It is absolutely rubbish," the 62-year-old told a British newspaper. "I spoke to Guy this morning, not about divorce but about a new feature film project he has got under way. There's no conversation about divorce because there is no divorce."



Lady Leighton spoke out following reports that the couple, who have been married for just over seven years, are leading separate lives and that divorce proceedings are imminent.



On Friday, following a week of speculation, the British film director flew to New York to be with his family while Madonna continues her world tour.



"That is not a couple splitting up," Lady Leighton emphasised. "I'll say it one more time, they are not getting divorced: the speculation is TT - total tosh."