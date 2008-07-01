Athina weeps at riding event as husband Doda's horse is injured

Shipping heiress Athina Onassis de Miranda was in her element recently as she took part in a world class jumping event in Monte Carlo. In Monaco for the international competition, the skilled equestrian wasn't the only society beauty in attendance. Charlotte Casiraghi, who's recently been serving an internship in London, was there too, with her English beau Alex Dellal.



Princess Grace's elegant granddaughter often competes in such events herself. This year, however, she was content to watch the Global Champions Tour action unfold from afar, keeping an eye on events as she sipped bubbly in the stands.



Fellow European socialite Athina wasn't just pursuing her own show-jumping career. The 23-year-old was also supporting her double Olympic medallist husband Doda, who was taking part in proceedings.



Athina participated first, with her spouse taking to the saddle a couple of days later. Doda's round brought an emotional moment for both riders, however, after his horse Chatwin suffered an injury and was forced to retire permanently from competing. The news had the blonde beauty in tears on the sidelines in the competition grounds.