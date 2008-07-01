Comeback kid Andy roars into Wimbledon quarter-finals

1 JULY 2008

British number one Andy Murray carries UK's Wimbledon hopes on his shoulders after playing the match of his life to reach the quarter-finals in the championship for the first time in his career.



Just one game from losing, the determined Scot turned play around to beat France's Richard Gasquet, the number eight seed. Centre Court erupted as the Brit brought the five-set match to a close with a thundering serve. "Right there is the best moment I have had on a tennis court," said the thrilled 21-year-old.



Cheering Andy on every step of the way were his proud mum Judy, dad Willie and girlfriend Kim Sears. Famous spectators also there to catch his moment of glory were Sting and wife Trudie Styler.



On Wednesday Andy faces the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on Spain's Rafael Nadal - the world number two and runner up against Roger Federer at Wimbledon for the last two years.