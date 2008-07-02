Andy calls on Britain's support for Wimbledon quarter-finals

On the eve of the biggest match of his career British number one Andy Murray urged the nation to inspire him to victory when he takes on Spain's Rafael Nadal. As he limbered up for Wednesday's crucial quarter-final, the determined Scot said he was relying on the crowds to boost his game.



"If the Centre Court really get behind me and help me to play my best tennis, then I honestly believe I have a great chance," said the 21-year-old.



Andy revealed spectators had inspired him like never before during his spectacular victory against France's Richard Gasquet on Monday, which was watched by a record number of 10.5 million UK TV viewers.



"The crowd really lifted me when I was trailing, and the roar when I went ahead was amazing," he said. "I really can't thank them enough. I've never experienced the effect of the crowd in that way anywhere in the world before."



Excitement continues to mount at the All England Club ahead of Andy's showdown with world number two Rafael. Tickets were selling for a record £2,000-a-head on Tuesday, with other fans opting to queue overnight for the chance of a seat at the match.