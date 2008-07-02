The hugely popular fashion consultant - whose new show Gok's Fashion Fix hit screens last week - was in the spotlight as he arrived for his book publisher's summer soiree
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Meanwhile across town Kate Midleton's sister Pippa was on hand to support her author pal Simon Sebag Montefiore at the launch of his latest work
Photo: © Getty Images
2 JULY 2008
Following the huge success of his TV show How To Look Good Naked, Gok Wan gathered a legion of adoring fans and also released a popular book to accompany the series. And this week, the cool stylist attended a summer party held by the publishers of his work at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.
Looking effortlessly stylish in a short-sleeved black suit jacket and trousers, with splashes of vibrant purple visible at the elbow and on the lining of his bag, Gok joined guests including TV presenter Dennis Norden and politicianWilliam Hague for the summer party.
Elsewhere in the capital, Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa arrived for the launch of historical writer Simon Sebag Montefiore's new novel Sashenka.
Last year Pippa was accompanied by her elder sibling to the launch of the author's previous offering Young Stalin. This time around the pretty brunette was happy to hold her own with her fellow guests - including writer Simon's sister-in-law Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, Lady Helen Taylor and fashionista Trinny Woodall.