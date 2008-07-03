Andy remains positive as Rafael Nadal dashes Wimbledon dream

3 JULY 2008

Despite having his Wimbledon hopes crushed by Spain's Rafael Nadal on Wednesday, plucky Scot Andy Murray refused to let his quarter-final defeat get him down. Revealing his game against the world number two has made him more determined than ever to improve his technique, the 21-year-old said he has to view the result "as a good thing".



"I have to look at my game, work on some things and try to get up to that level. I do think it's possible," said the British number one, who'd been hoping crowd support would help power him to victory.



However, even with his gorgeous girlfriend Kim Sears cheering him on from the Centre Court sidelines and 4,000 fans who'd eagerly clambered for a big screen vantage point on Murray Mount shouting words of encouragement, the Spanish tennis ace proved too tough an opponent.



"He played so much better than me," conceded the Scot.



British hopes for this year's championships are still alive, though. Andy's 22-year-old elder brother Jamie has romped to a place in the mixed doubles semi-finals, while 14-year-old Laura Robson - who's been dubbed one to watch by experts - is through to the quarter-finals of the junior tournament.