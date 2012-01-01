Joan adds her own brand of sparkle to son Sacha's art launch

4 JULY 2008

When your mum is Dynasty diva Joan Collins, you can count on her to inject some glamour into the biggest night of your career. And that's exactly what artist Sacha Newley found this week, when the ever-youthful actress put in a high-octane appearance at his new art exhibition in London.



Joan, 75, who arrived in the nick of time having caught the Eurostar back from France that evening, was stunning in a turquoise gown with matching statement necklace. And it seems her daughter-in-law, Angela, has been taking style tips from the grand dame of glamour. Not only does the American jewellery designer bear an uncanny resemblance to Joan when she was younger, but she was picture perfect, too, in a black and white gown accessorised with long black gloves.



The Mayfair exhibition, entitled Blessed Curse, features paintings of Sacha's late father - Joan's second husband, Anthony Newley. "There are a lot of paintings showing him here. It's been quite cathartic," said the talented 43-year-old. "I've painted my mother twice and now I think I'm going to do some pictures of my wife," he mused.



A standout piece, called The Assassination Of Victoria Beckham, shows Posh under attack from a mop of snappers. "I really love that one!" enthused proud mum Joan, as she mingled with an elite crowd including Hugh Grant.