Sir Alan Sugar unhurt after his private plane misses the runway

6 JULY 2008

He once described his private plane as "the ultimate boy's toy", yet multimillionaire Sir Alan Sugar had to make his way home in another mode of transport on Saturday after overshooting a runway.



An experienced pilot who has been flying for more than 30 years, The Apprentice star overshot his four-seater Cirrus plane at Manchester Airport. The aircraft landed just beyond the 700-metre runway.



Thanks to Sir Alan's valuable experience in the cockpit, both he and his flying partner walked away unscathed from the incident. The plane, sadly, had to be grounded due to propeller damage. And since there were no engineers on hand to help, the 61-year-old entrepreneur had to make his way home to his wife Ann in Chigwell another way.



"The accident was due to the weather being particularly wet and heavy," says the former Amstrad chairman's spokesman. "For Sir Alan, this was just a pleasure trip. He flies a great deal at the weekend."