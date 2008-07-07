Kelly is currently in Malibu with her new love, model Luke Worrall, but she'll soon be back at work filming a new series with her parents and brother Jack
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Ozzy, wife Sharon and their two kids were a huge sucess when they hosted the 2008 Brit awards. Their popular fly-on-the-wall show ended in 2005
Photo: © Getty Images
7 JULY 2008
As Kelly Osbourne enjoys a lazy summer of love with her new boyfriend Luke Worrall, she may also devote a little bit of energy to thinking about work. According to reports, the rock princess and her family are heading back to TV screens with a variety show, which kicks off with a Christmas special.
Along with her parents, Ozzy and Sharon, and younger brother Jack, Kelly will perform comedy skits and introduce new music acts on the six-part series. Their last TV outing as the hosts of this year's Brit Awards was generally regarded as a triumph.
Fremantle, the production company behind the show, said it would "tap into what the Osbournes do best, which is be themselves". Eccentric family patriarch Ozzy will be "skewering pop culture", while some of the skits would revolve around the sibling rivalry between his two children.