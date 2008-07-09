Puppy love as Lily and Agyness make the most of man's best friend

9 JULY 2008

'Man's best friend' makes the perfect companion for girls, too, as Agyness Deyn and Lily Allen have clearly discovered. The gals of the moment were both seen out and about on opposite sides of the pond with furry friends this week.



In London, Smile singer Lily took a stroll with her pal Honey, who's a recent arrival in her life. After deciding to adopt a dog the 23-year-old singer and chat show host fell in love with the plump brown pooch when she visited Battersea Dogs Home last weekend. "She's quite fat (insert 'dogs like their owners' joke here), but very sweet, she's a mongrel," wrote Lily in her online blog last week.



In New York model Agyness' pup was quite content to let the model do the walking. It's not clear whether the model has followed Lily's example and decided to add some puppy love to her life, or whether she was just looking after the animal for a friend. The cuddly bundle certainly looked contented in her company, though, as the platinum-haired beauty headed out on a sunny day in the Big Apple.



