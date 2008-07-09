Double the fun for pet-lover Trinny on doggy day out

9 JULY 2008

On the lookout for a new canine friend, style guru Trinny Woodall was certainly spoiled for choice at a charity dog show on Tuesday. And, scouting around for potential pets with her four-year-old daughter Lyla, the What Not To Wear star seemed particularly taken with two pooches in particular.



"I am looking for a new dog," revealed Trinny, who already owns a 12-year-old greyhound-alsatian mix called Honey. "If I find the right one I'll get it."



Another famous face enjoying the fun and games at the Macmillan Cancer Support's Dog Day in London was dishy Crufts dog show presenter Ben Fogle, who helped Trinny judge some of the dog classes.



The TV star, who famously met his wife Marina in a park while they were walking their dogs, took along his beloved black Labrador Inca, too - who was just one of the canine contestants vying for glory in categories including waggiest tail and most elegant pooch.