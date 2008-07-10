A rainy night in London didn't deter guests such as the Strictly Coming Dancing host and his wife Wilnelia from joining the fun at the veteran newscaster's summer do
Chris Tarrant and his girlfriend of one year Jane Bird arrived fresh from a break in Spain
The host (right) seemed to be enjoying the evening almost as much as friends like Paddy Ashdown
10 JULY 2008
Like Lewis Hamilton, Sir David Frost is a master in the wet. Even the most inclement British weather can't dampen spirits - or affect attendance - at his annual summer party, which is considered one of the hottest tickets on the London summer social circuit.
This year as the heavens opened a Who's Who of British celebrities walked through the gates of the veteran broadcaster's exclusive Carlyle Square residence ready to mingle. Among them were Strictly Come Dancing's Bruce Forsyth and his lovely Puerto Rican wife, Wilnelia, who rubbed shoulders with the likes of Cilla Black, Victoria Wood, Ronnie Corbett and Lord Ashdown.
Also enjoying Sir David's hospitality were the Duchess of Cornwall's son, food writer Tom Parker-Bowles and his wife Sara Buys, who were clearly enjoying taking a night off from caring for their nine-month-old daughter Lola.
Chris Tarrant - whose marriage ended shortly after he attended the 2006 soiree with his then wife Ingrid - was stepping out with a new love: legal assistant Jane Bird, his girlfriend of one year.
Meanwhile, John Cleese, who's currently involved in divorce proceedings from his third wife, attended with his actress friend Lisa Hogan. The Monty Python star, who seemed on good form, revealed he's dating someone back in California.