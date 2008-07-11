Russell, who began dating Teresa a month ago, was making his feelings for the pretty Australian clear at a charity gala in London on Thursday
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
American Gangster star Chiwetel Ejiofor and urban songstress Alicia take to the stage as part of their hosting duties
Photo: © Getty Images
The soul singer later traded her Armani gown - that she joked was so tight she had to keep breathing in - for a tee shirt demonstrating her support for Barack Obama
Photo: © Getty Images
11 JULY 2008
Sharing a smooch with his new actress love, self-confessed ladies man Russell Brand certainly seems to have changed his ways. "I've met someone very beautiful and I've settled down. There's no more womanising," he revealed recently. And at a charity ball on Thursday night, the comedian was staying true to his word.
The new couple, who began dating just over a month ago, only had eyes for each other at London's Black Ball charity gala. Romance blossomed for the British funnyman and sexy Aussie Teresa Palmer on the set of upcoming fantasy flick Bedtime Stories.
"I'm very, very happy," declared Russell, after whisking the 22-year-old blonde away for a sunshine break in Mexico last month.
The pair mingled with Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre, former OC starlet Mischa Barton and Alicia Keys at the bash. And, as she has done on numerous opccasions recently, the No One chanteuse continued to show her support for Barack Obama by swapping her chic Armani gown for a black tee shirt emblazoned with an image of the US presidential candidate.