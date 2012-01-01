The two stars have homes in Hampstead and were touched by the news of Manon's loss. Ricky has already had success helping a neighbour find a missing cat. "I am known as the dog finder - I've done this once before," he says Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Jonathan and Ricky pledge £2,000 in search for missing whippet

12 JULY 2008

More used to raising laughs than fighting crime, TV stars Ricky Gervais and Jonathan Ross have nevertheless joined forces to try and find a missing puppy.



Manon, an eight-month-old whippet, vanished from Hampstead Heath at the end of June while out with a dog walker. His collar was found later, leading to fears he has been stolen.



When he heard of the news, Extras star Ricky immediately stepped in to help and used Jonathan's Radio 2 show to do so.



Announcing he was making an appeal, he told Jonathan about Manon, adding: "It's fawn and it's got little tiger stripes and grey eyes. It's beautiful."



On discovering that Ricky had put up £1,000 towards the reward money, Jonathan straight away matched the amount. He also urged listeners to keep an eye out in case they saw the puppy.



Owner Terri Begg was delighted with the stars' generosity. "It's wonderful and lovely and I am very grateful to them," she said."