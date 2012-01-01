Emily and Michael call time on their romance after three years

14 JULY 2008

The Devil Wears Prada actress Emily Blunt and her Canadian crooner boyfriend Michael Buble are no longer together. A spokesperson for the Grammy-winning singer confirmed the news at the weekend.



"Sadly, after three years they have parted ways," said the representative, who added the break-up was amicable, and the two would remain friends.



London-born Emily met Michael in 2005, when she went backstage at one of his concerts to introduce herself after watching him perform. They hit it off and were soon dating. The couple later moved in together, sharing a home in Vancouver.



In the past Michael admitted their busy schedules often made it difficult for them to spend time together, though.