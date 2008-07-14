Chris, who celebrates his first wedding anniversary with Natasha next month, was playing a key role in the day's events
Bryan and his 27-year-old love split earlier this year, but they seemed back on track at the Festival of Speed this weekend
Lewis, who received a hero's welcome after romping to victory at Silverstone, only had eyes for Pussycat Doll Nicole
A new blonde 'do wasn't the only thing Chris Evans was showing off at a motor sports event this weekend. As eh approaches his first wedding anniversary in August the radio DJ showed he's still basking in wedded bliss as he attended with model wife Natasha by his side. Rocker Bryan Ferry, 62, took a romantic approach to the annual event, too - stepping out with his 27-year-old, on-off love Katie Turner.
The famous couples were at the Earl of March's Sussex estate for the annual Goodwood Festival Of Speed.
Known for his love of fast cars, Chris - who recently splashed out £5 million on a vintage Ferrari - was on hosting duty at the event. The presenter interviewed race ace Lewis Hamilton - who emerged onto the balcony with his latest Formula 1 trophy, to be greeted by hordes of delighted fans and motor sports enthusiasts giving the F1 champ a hero's welcome.
Lewis, who romped to victory in last week's British Grand Prix, was cultivating his own fledgling relationship at the garden party. The 23-year-old driver kept glamorous Pussycat Doll girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger close by his side as he mingled with a celebrity crowd that included golf champ Nick Faldo and Prince Michael of Kent.