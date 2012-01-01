Lembit and his Cheeky Girl fiancée have not spoken for 'weeks'

The engagement between MP Lembit Opik and Cheeky Girl singer Gabriela Irimia is apparently on hold. The couple announced plans to wed in the pages of HELLO! three months ago, but have not spoken for the last two weeks after a series of disagreements, according to reports.



Just recently 43-year-old Lembit, the Lib Dem spokesman on housing, described pop singer Gabriela as "the love of my life" and said she would like children in three years.



But the 25-year-old's mother, who is also her agent, said settling down wasn't part of her daughter's plans. "She doesn't want to be his wife or have a baby. She's not ready," said her mum Magrit Semal. "Gabriela needs to decide which way she goes, so she's taking time out."



Friends said tension had been apparent between the pair since an awards ceremony earlier this month. "When Gabby got up to change for her performance he grabbed her hand and told her to stay," said one. "Afterwards, he dragged her into a bathroom to have words with her. She left to go home."