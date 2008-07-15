The model competently rescues her ball from a bunker during the charity competition
Photo: © Getty Images
Boyzone singer Ronan - a regular at celeb tournaments - was also showing off his swing at the event
Photo: © Getty Images
Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt was happy to carry his own clubs
Photo: © Getty Images
15 JULY 2008
Some of the biggest names on UK TV took to the greens to benefit a good cause this week, with Ashes To Ashes actor Philip Glenister teeing off with Murphy's Law star James Nesbitt and talented golfer Jodie Kidd.
The model, who's a passionate golfer and has even launched her own range of golf shoes, was looking a formidable opponent as she competently lobbed her ball out of a bunker during the celebrity tournament in aid of leukaemia research in West London.
Fellow famous faces joining Jodie and James – who was happy to lug his bag of clubs aroung the course himself – included radio DJ Johnny Vaughn and Boyzone's Ronan Keating – who had taken time out from his band's UK tour to indulge in one of his favourite pastimes.
When Boyzone were at their peak, the band's managers asked Ronan to keep his enthusiasm for the game under wraps, as it didn't really go with their image. These days he's frequently seen competing at charity tournaments, however. "When I'm not with my family I love to play," says the dad-of-three. "It's a sport I've become very passionate about."