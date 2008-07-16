Past and present Emmerdale performers have paid their final respects to their co-star Clive Hornby, pictured with his onscreen wife Diane, played by actress Elizabeth Estensen
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Kelvin Fletcher, who played Clive's on-screen son, acted as a pall-bearer at the funeral
Photo: © Rex
Former cast member Sheree Murphy, actress Debbie Dingle and Charley Webb were also among the mourners
Photo: © Rex
16 JULY 2008
The cast of TV soap Emmerdale joined the friends and family of Clive Hornby to pay their respects at the actor's funeral in Leeds on Tuesday.
Clive, who played flat-capped farmer Jack Sugden for 28 years, passed away earlier this month aged 63.
Both former and present members of the ITV show paid tribute to the soap's longest running star, including Clive's on-screen wife Diane, played by actress Elizabeth Estensen, who spoke of the actor's bravery as she read a eulogy at the service.
Also in the congregation was Clive's on-screen son Andy Sugden - played by Kelvin Fletcher - who acted as a pallbearer alongside Mark Charnock, who portrays Marlon Dingle. During the service Dominic Brunt, the show's Paddy Kirk, played a Celtic tune on a mandolin, while the actor's real-life son, 21-year-old Tom, paid an emotional tribute to his dad. "He was my best friend, whom I trusted and respect," he said.
Former co-stars of the actor also attending included I'm A Celebrity's Sheree Murphy, Malandra Burrows and Bad Girls actress Claire King. They joined young cast members Isabel Hodgins, Sammy Winward and Roxanne Pallett.