Kim Cattrall picks up gong at Italian film festival

16 JULY 2008

While a host of celebrities have been holidaying in Italy recently, Kim Cattrall flew into the country for a work-related event. The Sex And The City actress was being honoured at the Ischia Global Film And Music Festival, where she was presented with a trophy.



Elegant in a silver gown, the actress joined fellow A list guests at the summer festival on the picturesque volcanic isle, which lies just off the Italian coast opposite Naples. Other high profile invitees at the July 13-20 event include Claire Danes and her English actor love Hugh Dancy.



Also on the island for the festival was You, Me And Dupree star Matt Dillon, who made the most of the Italian sunshine to top up his tan, relaxed with friends aboard a yacht off the coastline.



Other stars expected on Ischia this week include Kate Beckinsale, who will receive the Golden Youth award, and Heroes star Hayden Panettiere, jetting in to collect her Enfant Prodige Award. Joely Richardson, Trudy Styler and Vanessa Redgrave are also on the festival guest list.