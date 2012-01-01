Kiefer joins pop star Fergie to present a gong at ESPY awards

17 JULY 2008

Although he's thought to be dating model-turned-journalist Siobhan Bonnouvrier, Kiefer Sutherland had a different - yet equally as glamorous - woman on his arm at the ESPY awards on Wednesday. The lady in his life needn't worry, though - there was no romance on the cards. Taking to the stage with Black Eyes Peas bombshell Fergie, the 24 star was on joint-presenting duties at the LA ceremony.



No doubt the evening out proved a welcome break for Kiefer, who was dapper in a sharp suit alongside an LBD-clad Fergie. The actor has revealed in the past his punishing schedule lensing 24 leaves him with little time for a social life. Currently shooting season seven, though, it's obvious he's at home on set, having recently described work as "a safe haven for me".



And keeping busy clearly suits the 41-year-old - who's recently been announced as the voice for a character in new video game Call Of Duty: World At War. "He's very healthy, very fit," his new 24 costar Robert Carlyle revealed this week.