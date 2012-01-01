Chris and Natasha 'officially rockin'' as they announce baby news

18 JULY 2008

Chris Evans and his wife Natasha are "over the moon" this week, after the radio DJ revealed they're expecting their first baby together. Posting the happy news in a quirky message on his official blog, Chris wrote: "Introducing baby DJ. Mother and 6cm human officially rockin'".



The delighted parents-to-be, who are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in August, also posted the 12-week scan on the internet site.



"They're thrilled," reports a pal. "They've talked about starting a family ever since the wedding and they've decided now is the perfect time. I've never seen a couple so in love."



Whereas this will be the first child for 27-year-old Natasha, Chris, 42, has a 22-year-old daughter Jade from a previous relationship.