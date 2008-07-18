The sprawling oceanfront property comes complete with its own stretch of beach
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
US mogul Donald Trump originally bought the property in 2004, for under half the price he's just sold it for
Photo: © Getty Images
18 JULY 2008
"I love breaking records," said delighted US mogul Donald Trump on Thursday, after claiming to have made the most expensive residential sale ever recorded in the US. The property magnate sold his Palm Beach, Florida, mansion to a Russian billionaire for $95m.
While there was no way to validate Donald's claim on the highest US sum paid for a home, there's no denying he's made a canny profit. The man behind hit show The Apprentice originally bought the sprawling 60,000 sq ft property for $41m in 2004, before carrying out extensive renovations.
Spread across several buildings, the oceanfront home - called Maison de L'Amitie - comes with its own 475ft stretch of beach, plus stunning marble and 24-carat gold fixtures inside.