Kelly flashes Billy's engagement ring during London night out

18 JULY 2008

They decided to give their romance another try in May, and now it looks as if Kelly Brook and Titanic actor Billy Zane's engagement is back on, too. The 28-year-old actress was showing off a glittering diamond ring on her wedding finger as she joined pals for dinner at the Ivy restaurant in London this week.



The former Big Breakfast presenter called time on her relationship with Billy earlier this year, saying she felt too young to settle down. Yet after only a few weeks apart, the pair were spotted holding hands outside a cafe in London before confirming they were an item again at the Cannes Film Festival.



Since getting back together with the American star, Kelly says she is the "happiest she's ever been". And while there's been no official announcement as to whether they'll tie the knot, Kelly's appearance with the sparkler at the high-profile restaurant suggests they may be heading down the aisle after all.