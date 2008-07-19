Wearing a bright yellow dress after her family decided that Ben would not like mourners to be dressed in black, Brooke joined the many friends of the late teen for the moving service Photo: © Getty Images Click on photos for gallery

'EastEnders' stars past and present attend Ben Kinsella's funeral

19 JULY 2008

Joining the friends of the late Ben Kinsella – many of whom had gathered dressed in colourful wigs and fancy-dress sunglasses - stars from hit soap EastEnders arrived to express their sorrow and show support for their former co-star, Brooke Kinsella, and her family at the teen's funeral on Friday.



Albert Square actors Michelle Ryan, James Alexandrou, Mohammed George and Joe Swash arrived for the service in Islington, along with Gillian Taylforth and Birds of a Feather actress Linda Robson, whose son Louis was a close friend of Ben's.



Wearing a yellow dress, Brooke was one of over one thousand friends and family members saying goodbye to her younger brother, who was killed in June. Ben's purple coffin, emblazoned with a 'K' emblem designed by the late 16-year-old, was carried into the church to Michael Jackson's uplifting track, Ben.