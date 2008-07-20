Cat Deeley saddles up for some horse-riding fun in the sun

Since moving to Los Angeles in May 2006, British favourite Cat Deeley has been hard at work winning over American audiences as the host of reality show, So You Think You Can Dance. And so the bubbly 31-year-old recently took some time out to explore a bit more of her local surroundings from a unique perspective – the horse's saddle.



Dressed casually in jeans, a blue vest top and a pair of black knee-length riding boots, Cat looked happy and relaxed as she took the reins and set off for the Santa Monica Mountains on her steed.



And after dismounting from her new four-legged friend at the end of the excursion, the TV star was happy to get involved in removing the saddle and bridle.



British fans of the former fashion model – who has homes in London and Beverly Hills – need not wait too long until she's back on UK small screens. Cat is set to make a return to host a new dating programme, The Big Match, in which male contestants compete for a dream date with one woman. And the talented Birmingham-born star is also lined up to present a British version of So You Think You Can Dance.