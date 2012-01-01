Despite her daughter's statement that the Welsh politician "is not the guy for me", Margit Irimia Semeal has refused to rule out a reconciliation. "There is no reason why they cannot still get married," said the pop star's mum Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Cheeky Girl's mum says her daughter could still wed Lembit

21 JULY 2008

Pop singer Gabriella Irimia and politician Lembit Opik could still patch up their relationship, according to the Cheeky Girl's mother. Margit Irimia Semeal this week refused to rule out a reconciliation, saying: "Everyone loves a fairytale ending."



"There is no reason why they cannot still get married," she added. "My daughter can still be a pop star and a mother."



Margit's comments came days after her 25-year-old daughter admitted to a British newspaper that during her relationship with the Liberal Democrat MP she had lost a baby they were expecting. She decided not to tell her 43-year-old fiancé, she said, as their relationship had begun to break down at that point.



"I do still love him, but… he is not the guy for me," revealed the Romanian star, who felt she was not ready to give up her career and settle down with the statesman.