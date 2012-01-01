Sienna's new man shares his Italian hideaway with HELLO!

22 JULY 2008

Millionaire oil heir Balthazar Getty caused a stir when pictures of him getting cosy with Sienna Miller on Italy's Amalfi coast emerged this month. And if a new love is definitely on the cards, romantic Italy is the perfect backdrop for a little wooing.



The handsome Brothers & Sisters actor, who this week confirmed he's separating from his wife of eight years, has given HELLO magazine a glimpse inside his family's idyllic Tuscan villa. The stunning property is only one of several which the Getty clan owns in the country.



This week's magazine, issue number 1031, on sale now, contains stunning pictures of Balthazar relaxing at the picturesque retreat. While it's not known if the 33-year-old and Sienna spent time there during their recent trip to Italy, Balthazar spent many childhood summers at the farmhouse, owned by his grandmother Gail.



