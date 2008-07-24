Olympic-bound Murray brothers compete in Toronto tournament

24 JULY 2008

With only weeks remaining before they head to Beijing to represent Britain in the Olympic Games there was a chance for Scottish tennis siblings Jamie and Andy Murray to put the finishing touches to their doubles technique in Canada.



The pair smashed their way through to the second round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto with a win against French duo Richard Gasquet and Nicolas Mahut. The brothers next face Toronto-raised Daniel Nestor and Serbia’s Nenad Zimonjic, this year's Wimbledon doubles champs.



Although giving his all to the Canadian tournament, Jamie's mind is already on the next big challenge. "I'm looking forward to the Olympics - it's going to be a great experience," he says. "I like playing indoors; I've won four out of my five tournaments indoors."



Tennis fans also got to see one of the sport's all-time greats in action at the annual tournament. In town to be inducted into the Rogers Cup hall of fame, former world number one Boris Becker dusted off his racket to play local lad Daniel in an exhibition match.