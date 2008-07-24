Funnyman David and 'Torchwood' star John unveil literary projects

24 JULY 2008

As new Little Britain characters due to feature in the American version of the show were unveiled in the UK, David Walliams was busy introducing a more personal project.



The Surrey-born comedian debuted the artwork for the front cover of his new children's book The Boy In The Dress. Featuring drawings by Roald Dahl-illustrator Quentin Blake, the work tells the story of a child whose life changes "dramatically" after he finds he enjoys his change of garb.



David isn't the only small screen star to have been flexing his literary talents lately. Over in LA, Torchwood star John Barrowman was attending a signing for his autobiography Anything Goes.



The book, ghost-written by his sister Carole, takes the reader from his Glaswegian childhood and American adolescence to his West End achievements and starring role in the hit Dr Who spin-off. It also sheds light on John's personal life: emigrating as a child, turning down a job at Disney, and his civil partnership with long-term partner Scott Gill.