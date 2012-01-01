My marriage to Madonna is just fine, reveals Guy Ritchie

26 JULY 2008

Film director Guy Ritchie was upbeat and cheerful during a trip to San Diego this week, showing his good sense of humour when asked about his relationship with US pop icon Madonna.



"My marriage is fine," he told US magazine People, before adding with a smile: "As far as I'm aware of."



The 39-year-old Brit also revealed that having an American wife has helped him to take a fresh look at his hometown of London. "I was born there and I've seen it change and I know a great deal about it," he said.



The Snatch director is currently in south California to promote his new film, RocknRolla, ahead of its October release. Earlier this month, he joined Madonna – who he referred to as "my wife" during the interview - in New York, where she is rehearsing her Sticky & Sweet world tour.



The couple have endured several months of speculation that their seven-year marriage is in trouble.