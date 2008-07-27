British beauties Tamara and Agyness to move in with their US loves

27 JULY 2008

Jimmy Choo boss Tamara Mellon is leaving behind the city of her birth to join her US actor boyfriend Christian Slater in Los Angeles.



London-born Tamara, 40, has found love with the True Romance star following her divorce in 2005. With Christian being a regular performer on the West End recently, the couple have often been seen out and about in the capital. Now, though, the 38-year-old is jetting back to his homeland to shoot new TV show My Own Worst Enemy, and Tamara will be joining him.



The couple, who met last year, moved in together five months ago. "Christian is fantastic," says Tamara. "I can't think of anyone else I'd rather be with."



Elsewhere in America, model-of-the-moment Agyness Deyn also seems to be getting serious with her new love, The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jnr. The British beauty – who has relocated to live in New York – is reported to be moving in with the 28-year-old rocker while she hunts for a new apartment in the Big Apple.



"She is close to signing the deeds on a plush loft space in Brooklyn and if the deal goes through, Albert has asked her if she wants to live with him in between moves," a pal tells The Mail On Sunday.