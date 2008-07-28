The Prince of Wales, pictured presenting the Coronation Cup to the captain of the England team, was the epitome of summer style in a lightweight jacket and slacks
Photo: © Getty Images
At the Windsor Great Park event, he encountered a lineup of glamorous showbiz stars including Dita Von Teese and Bond actress Rosamund Pike
Photo: © Rex
TV presenter Kelly Brook added a touch of elegance to her floral playsuit by accessorising it with scarlet gloves
Photo: © Getty Images
28 JULY 2008
As Britain basked in the hottest weekend of the year Prince Charles and a bevy of beauties showed the way to keep your cool. Wearing a cream sports jacket and sunglasses, the heir to the throne presided over Cartier International Polo Day - an event that rivals Royal Ascot's Ladies Day for social cachet.
Though the Queen was absent from the fixture at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park, and Charles' sons William and Harry were on army duty, there were still plenty of famous faces on hand to sip chilled Pimm's and enjoy the on-field action.
The Prince joined spectators including burlesque performer Dita Von Teese and Bond girl Rosamund Pike in stamping down the divots, a time-honoured activity in which turf churned up by horses hooves is pressed down again between chukkas.
Other familiar names enjoying the glorious weather were Natalie Imbruglia and TV presenter Kelly Brook, who kept it short and sweet in a floral jumpsuit teamed with matching gloves.
Also on hand for the event, which at one point was interrupted by three streakers, were Top Gear's Richard 'Hamster' Hammond and Harry Potter actress Emma Watson.