Dodgers fan Nicolette throws first pitch at Major League clash

29 JULY 2008

There was an all-American day out in store for West Sussex-born baseball fan Nicolette Sheridan this week, as she was honoured with the task of throwing the first pitch when her team the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the San Francisco Giants.



The actress took to the field in a white vest top bearing the name of Dodgers manager Joe Torre for her duties at the Major League clash.



Sporty Nicolette is presumably hoping to score a home run herself when the 3D animated adventure flick Fly Me To The Moon, for which she provides one of the voices, hits US cinemas in August.



And, despite the fact that her man-eating character Edie waved goodbye to Wisteria Lane at the end of last season, she's also lensing a new series of Desperate Housewives. "Edie will come back to Wisteria Lane in a very surprising way," says show creator Marc Cherry. "We're not telling you any more than that."