In a gush of champagne Eve Branson became the first woman to have a commercial spacecraft named after her when her entrepreneur son Richard christened his new plane WhiteKnightTwo Eve

The tycoon, seen here with Eve and dad Edward, will welcome the first passengers on his space tourism programme in 18 months. "I wanted to go to space, but when I realised it wasn't possible I built my own spacecraft," he explains

