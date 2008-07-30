The hands-on mum, who's considering adopting a child from Bulgaria, was accompanied by her two toddlers at the launch
Katie was promoting her new range of bed linen for Matalan
There was no doubting the enduring popularity of model, best-selling author and TV personality Katie Price - aka Jordan - when she launched her new range of bed linen in Milton Keynes.
Hundreds of fans queued outside the town's Matalan store for hours this week in anticipation of meeting the Brighton-born beauty and her children Junior, three, and one-year-old Princess Tiáamii. Once inside they got to chat to the glamour model as she signed autographs.
Her bedroom creations now launched, the 30-year-old, who's also mum to Harvey - her son by footie ace Dwight Yorke - is now free to turn her attention to her next project - a line of equestrian clothing.