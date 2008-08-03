Chelsea footballers score on visit to Russia's less fortunate children

3 AUGUST 2008

Chelsea's players showed there's more to life than football this weekend as they took time out from their trip to Russia to visit some of the country's youngsters.



In the Russian capital to play Lokomotiv Moscow in the Railways Cup tournament, the footballers showed their caring side with a visit to a children's cancer centre.



Led by skipper John Terry and Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko, the players received a rapturous reception from the youngsters, who left it in no doubt they knew who their famous guests were.



The men were visibly moved by the experience, especially during a tour of the wards, where the brave children greeted them with big smiles.



"It's always good if you can give the kids a bit of attention," said midfielder Michael Ballack later. "They are in a bad situation and hopefully, if they are Chelsea fans, it might give them new motivation."



At the same time, a second group, featuring Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole and local hero Branislav Ivanovic, headed to a fast food restaurant in Moscow's suburbs to meet local orphans and disabled children.