David trounces US sports stars on their home turf at teen awards

4 AUGUST 2008

British import David Beckham has beat out a host of homegrown sporting heroes to be voted the male athlete of the year by American teens. The England player proved how established his profile now is Stateside when he wrested the title from the likes of basketball icon Kobe Bryant and golfing star Tiger Woods.



Accepting the youth award at Sunday night's ceremony, Becks was accompanied by his three sons - Brooklyn, nine, Romeo, five, and three-year-old Cruz. And, after thanking his new fans for the surfboard trophy, the LA Galaxy player persuaded Romeo to treat the star-studded audience to a display of the breakdancing routine the youngster contributed to the close of the Spice Girls tour.



Hosted by Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus, who won three gongs, the ceremony enjoyed a full complement of beautiful screen talents including Scarlett Johansson and Heroes star Hayden Panettiere.



Also taking along his boys Trey and Jayden was Will Smith, who picked up three awards at the bash where newlywed Mariah Carey provided the entertainment.



The evening's big winner was teen TV drama Gossip Girls which received six trophies.