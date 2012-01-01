'Snagging turnips is what I call work' says veteran broadcaster Terry

5 AUGUST 2008

At 70 Terry Wogan has a successful broadcasting career spanning almost five decades, an impressive CV including such TV classic as The Eurovision Song Contest and an honourary knighthood for his services to broadcasting. A lifetime's work, one might think - although the veteran performer certainly doesn't see it that way.



"What I have done over 40 years has not been work," the Irish star tells a UK publication. "Toiling down a mine, that's work. Snagging turnips and footing turf, that's what I call work. My life as a broadcaster, I have loved it."



And as far as his listeners and employers are concerned, the love is mutual. Terry's Radio 2 breakfast show continues to be the most popular programme on the airwaves.