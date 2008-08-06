George joins Cindy and husband on yachting tour of the Med

6 AUGUST 2008

Hollywood heart-throb George Clooney is frequently seen in the company of beautiful women; and this week was no exception. The actor is currently enjoying a relaxing tour of Mediterranean beauty spots on the yacht of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber.



The glamorous trio have been spending their time relaxing in the sun, cooling off in the sea and sharing leisurely lunches on board the luxury vessel.



Even America's most desirable bachelor couldn't distract mother-of-two Cindy from her husband of ten years, though, and the pair were spotted stealing tender moments alone on deck.



The itinerary for the summer jaunt has so far included St Tropez and Porto Cuervo in Sardinia, with the yacht also putting in at the French town of Èze to pay a visit to the trio's pal Bono. The U2 star's villa is a popular stop-off for celebrity pals such as Brad Pitt and Robert DeNiro, both of whom recently took their families there.