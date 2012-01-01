Paris causes a stir with spoof presidential campaign video

7 AUGUST 2008

She may not really be running for the US presidency, but Paris Hilton's tongue-in-cheek bid for the White House has gone down a storm. The socialite's spoof campaign video, made after Republican candidate John McCain compared rival Barack Obama to celebrities like her, has received close to five million hits online and become a talking point for commentators on both sides of the Atlantic.



In the humorous clip the socialite is pictured reclining on a sun lounger in a leopard skin-print swimsuit. "Hey America, I'm Paris Hilton and I'm a celebrity, too," the platinum blonde begins. "Only… I'm not promising change like the other guy. I'm just hot."



"I want America to know I'm, like, totally ready to lead."



She goes on to reveal the best place to get a tan and also picks out her top choice for vice president. "I'm thinking Rihanna," she says, referring to the Umbrella singer.