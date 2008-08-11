Hayden and Eva catch up with the news at charity dinner

Eva Longoria Parker and Hayden Panettiere have both found success in their respective small screen shows Desperate Housewives and Heroes. Yet it looked as if they were auditioning for roles in Gossip Girls as they shared a lively chat outside Eva's Hollywood restaurant Beso this week.



The girly moment unfolded as Hayden hosted a charity dinner at the Mexican eatery for the Whalemen Foundation, an organisation dedicated to the conservation and protection of dolphins, whales and their ocean habitat.



It's a cause close to the blonde actress' heart. Not only has the keen activist led campaigns and marches against hunting the marine animals, she offered herself up for auction on the internet site Ebay in aid of the campaign. One lucky fan received the chance to join the 18-year-old beauty on a private whale-watching tour off the coast of Santa Barbara.



The charity dinner wasn't just a night for the girls, however. Eva's basketball star husband Tony Parker was also in attendance, as was Hayden's boyfriend and fellow Heroes cast member Milo Ventimiglia.