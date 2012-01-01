Model Rachel Hunter to marry her Canadian ice hockey love

13 AUGUST 2008

Wedding bells are in the air again for Rachel Hunter. Flashing a beautiful diamond ring, the striking blonde – who is currently in her native New Zealand - announced on Tuesday that she is engaged to beau Jarret Stoll.



She plans to wed the 26-year-old ice hockey star next spring or summer, ten years after splitting from former husband Rod Stewart.



"He's my first true love since Rod, and the age difference isn't an issue," the 38-year-old reportedly told a friend.



Most importantly for Rachel, Saskatchewan-born Jarret gets on well with Rachel's son, Liam, 13, a keen ice hockey player himself.



"The kids have no troubles with Jarret," the model said at the start of their relationship, adding: "Liam now has a first-class ice hockey coach, so he's happy."



Jarret's family are equally delighted to welcome the actress into their fold. Speaking to HELLO! Canada, mum Sheri revealed that while no date has been set, they are all very excited about the news. "We like Rachel very much," she said. "She fits into the family very nicely."