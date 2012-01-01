Paris takes a sporty turn as she snaps up a shiny pink new bike

13 AUGUST 2008

Judging by her most recent shopping expedition, Paris Hilton is as gripped by Olympics fever as the rest of the world.



Perhaps inspired by the action unfolding in Beijing, the socialite was snapped stocking up on sports gear in LA, proudly emerging from a specialist store with a brand new bike in tow.



The 27-year-old, who also picked out a pair of inline skates and a tennis racquet during her trip, may have trouble fitting long, leisurely bike rides into her busy schedule, however. It's understood the blonde businesswoman has taken the first steps towards adding a Las Vegas nightclub to her empire.



"The idea is to get the club up and running before the end of the year and host the wildest New Year's Eve party ever," says a source, adding that Paris has already chosen the trendy new nightspot's location.



Her venture into club ownership isn't the only new project she has in the pipeline. The smart beauty is working closely with Stan Lee - creator of the Spiderman comics - to invent a superhero character based on herself for a new cartoon series.