Bob's 19-year-old daughter wed her new boyfriend Max - pictured on a night out with Peaches in London in July - in a 15-minute Las Vegas ceremony, confirmed her spokesperson
Their nuptials took place at the Little White Wedding Chapel, a popular site for celebrity marriages. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore exchanged their vows there, while Britney Spears and Joan Collins also chose the world-famous venue for their weddings
13 AUGUST 2008
Following a brief courtship, Peaches Geldof and her rocker boyfriend Max Drummey have wed in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony.
"Peaches and Max Drummey are delighted to announce their very happy marriage, " announced a spokesman for the newlyweds, adding: "Their marriage has the full support of their family and friends."
The 19-year-old and her Harvard graduate beau, 23, who plays drums with indie rock duo Chester French, tied the knot at a private service at the Little White Wedding Chapel last week.
"They were cuddling and kissing and didn't look in the slightest bit nervous," revealed Reverend Stephen Fabretti, who performed the 15-minute ceremony.
The happy couple first met two years ago, but it's believed their friendship took a romantic turn last month, after Peaches' split from 21-year-old The Horrors frontman Faris Badwan.
Peaches' father, Bob, is said to have given the couple his blessing.