The 18th Century building has been snapped up by Richard for £2 million
Click on photos for gallery
The couple, who will be moving from their current home in Gloucestershire, will certainly have plenty of space for them and their two children in the sprawling property
Photo: © Getty Images
14 AUGUST 2008
Small screen star Richard Hammond certainly won't have to worry about where to park his car collection once he's moved into his new home. The Top Gear favourite has splashed out on an expansive £2 million castle in Herefordshire.
Set in 20 acres of land, the luxury six-bedroom pad comes with an indoor pool, stables, and extensive outbuildings - perfect for family life with his wife Mindy and their two daughters.
Richard's new home was constructed in the 18th Century, and is said to be haunted by the ghost of its first owner - an English man who died heartbroken after being jilted by his Spanish love.