Samuel L Jackson leads tributes at memorial for late Bernie Mac

17 AUGUST 2008

In a service filled with laughter and tears, thousands turned out to remember comedian Bernie Mac at a special service in his hometown Chicago on Saturday.



Among the 6,000 mourners was Shaft actor Samuel L Jackson, who co-starred with Bernie in the new comedy Soul Men.



Remembering the 50-year-old, who passed away earlier this month, Samuel told the packed House Of Hope Church: "He always had time to shake a hand. He was always that kid from Chicago who wanted to make everybody happy and everybody laugh."



Stand-up comic and actor Chris Rock and Ocean's Eleven co-star Don Cheadle also attended the emotional service, during which photos from Bernie's career were shown on a projector. US presidential hopeful Barack Obama, chat show host Oprah Winfrey and actor Andy Garcia sent messages of condolence.



And there were smiles as a video of some of the stand-up comedian's routines were shown on a large screen.



In a touching move, the service paid tribute too to the late Isaac Hayes, who also appears in the film with Bernie and Samuel. The iconic singer's music was played during the four-hour ceremony.