Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi wed in low-key ceremony

17 AUGUST 2008

Popular chat-show host Ellen DeGeneres has married Ally McBeal actress Portia de Rossi, in an intimate ceremony held at their multimillion-dollar Beverly Hills home on Saturday.



Wearing outfits by top US fashion designer Zac Posen – Portia in a pale pink dress and Ellen in an all-white suit - the couple exchanged vows in front of a handful of close friends and family. Mums Betty and Margaret, who flew in from Australia where Portia's family live, were there to share the happy day.



Ellen, 50, and 35-year-old Portia, who was seen wearing a three-carat diamond rind ahead of the nuptials, now sport wedding bands by Neil Lane to signify their official union.



Witnesses told an Australian newspaper the newlyweds looked "ecstatic and couldn’t keep the smiles off their faces".



The couple have been dating since December 2004, with Ellen announcing their plans to tie the knot during a taping of her show last May.